Lynch & Associates IN Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,589 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 9.1% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after buying an additional 2,283,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after buying an additional 471,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $201.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.99.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.