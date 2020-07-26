LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 98,599 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $13,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 11,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 20,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Tudor Pickering lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $68.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.57. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

