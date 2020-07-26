Manz (ETR:M5Z) Shares Down 1.3%

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €21.90 ($24.61) and last traded at €22.90 ($25.73), approximately 13,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.20 ($26.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of $172.69 million and a PE ratio of -19.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €19.27 and its 200-day moving average is €18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.03.

About Manz (ETR:M5Z)

Manz AG manufactures and sells high-tech equipment in Germany and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Solar; Electronics; Energy Storage; Contract Manufacturing; and Service segments. The Solar segment provides production solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

