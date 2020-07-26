MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will announce $161.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.70 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $131.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $674.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $664.04 million to $684.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $734.04 million, with estimates ranging from $721.00 million to $765.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

MKTX opened at $505.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31 and a beta of 0.63. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $561.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $958,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,408,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $12,090,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 952,077 shares in the company, valued at $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,585,000 after purchasing an additional 272,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,031,000 after purchasing an additional 154,850 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 166,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,207,000 after purchasing an additional 113,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,363 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

