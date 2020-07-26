MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,019 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of MarketAxess worth $13,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at $16,180,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in MarketAxess by 475.0% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in MarketAxess by 20.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in MarketAxess by 59.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at $1,109,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.13, for a total value of $120,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,860.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $877,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,170 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,103 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $505.81 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $561.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $512.45 and a 200-day moving average of $421.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31 and a beta of 0.63.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

