Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $15,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 574.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 209,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,872,000 after purchasing an additional 102,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.31. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.53.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $311,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,446 shares of company stock worth $8,907,136. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

