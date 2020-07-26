M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 10,262 Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

In other news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KMI opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 203.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

