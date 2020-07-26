M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $264,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Edward Jones began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.81.

In other news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.33. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.91 and a 52-week high of $82.67.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

