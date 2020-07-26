M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,861 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 184.8% during the second quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 39,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.08.

Shares of BA opened at $173.76 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.06 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.34 and a 200-day moving average of $209.73.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

