M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 952 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $838,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU stock opened at $288.68 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $314.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.08 and a 200-day moving average of $276.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.06.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

