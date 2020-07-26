M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 89,118 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 92.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,418 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 89,118 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

