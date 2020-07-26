M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 603.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.82.

AVY opened at $120.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $141.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,076.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

