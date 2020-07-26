Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 10,200 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.05% of Campbell Soup worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,167,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,952,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at $5,474,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at $689,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 135.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the period. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

CPB opened at $49.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.95.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

