Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 700 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of PerkinElmer worth $9,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 57,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $110.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.32 and a 200-day moving average of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.47.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $519,139.44. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

