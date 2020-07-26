Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 1,500 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 357.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1,206.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 487.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. Sealed Air Corp has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $45.86.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

