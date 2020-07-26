Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys New Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Advance Auto Parts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 55,906.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 477,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,974,000 after purchasing an additional 476,322 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.05.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $147.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $171.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, June 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

In related news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.