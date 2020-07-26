Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Trimble worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Trimble by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,635,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $624,993,000 after buying an additional 3,620,770 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 23.2% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,007,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,697 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 35.5% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,004,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,188 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 160.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,047 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,410,000 after purchasing an additional 114,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average of $38.92. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Trimble had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $235,735.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,194.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $497,661.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,125.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,650 shares of company stock worth $843,372 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

