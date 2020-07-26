Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 225,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 147,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $69,343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

FLIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $40.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

