Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $5.33 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,988 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEN. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

