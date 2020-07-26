Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $6.36 Million Position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Perrigo worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,466,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Perrigo by 80.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,568 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 194.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,390,000 after acquiring an additional 761,030 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,108,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,557,000 after acquiring an additional 650,241 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $28,451,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.20. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.51.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Argus cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

