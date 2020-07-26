Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LKQ by 284.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 528,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 391,186 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in LKQ by 136.3% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 137,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the second quarter valued at $597,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in LKQ by 13.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 92,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $27.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

