Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $9.09 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $9,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 300.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 138.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

CHRW stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day moving average of $74.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

