Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $9.27 Million Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of ABIOMED worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABIOMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in ABIOMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in ABIOMED by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,196,000 after acquiring an additional 37,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in ABIOMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. ValuEngine lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.40.

In related news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABMD stock opened at $292.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.91 and its 200-day moving average is $193.97. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.94. ABIOMED, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $301.11.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

