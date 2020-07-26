Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $9.69 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,132 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Seagate Technology worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after buying an additional 25,286 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,796 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $366,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 33,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,717,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,493 shares of company stock worth $5,057,044 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ STX opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.