Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New $5.18 Million Investment in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 170,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 32.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.21, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.22.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGE. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

