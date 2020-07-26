Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of A. O. Smith at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $5,487,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $51.31 on Friday. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Boenning Scattergood raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

