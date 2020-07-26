Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 119,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 42,262 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $3,514,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 15,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.90 and its 200-day moving average is $74.76. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $82.22.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.41% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

