Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Consumer Edge downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

TAP stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

