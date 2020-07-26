Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 2,900 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of Robert Half International worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 607.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $63.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. CL King lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

