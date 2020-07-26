Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 3,700 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,089,000. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth about $652,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,318,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 20,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV opened at $158.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.64. Franco Nevada Corp has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 77.34, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Franco Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.85.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

