Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 4,200 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of United Rentals worth $9,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,725,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $160.88 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $170.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.73 and its 200-day moving average is $132.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.