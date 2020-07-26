Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 47,100 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 815,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of Regions Financial worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 203.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 332.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 245.3% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,990.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RF opened at $10.92 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.34.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

