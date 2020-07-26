Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 940,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,828,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after buying an additional 6,537,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sirius XM by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,875,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,166,000 after purchasing an additional 134,721 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 11.7% in the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,815,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,601,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $93,148,000. 18.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

