Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $12,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $73,489,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,070,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,685,000 after buying an additional 273,269 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $40,469,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 572,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,813,000 after buying an additional 197,077 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,077,000 after buying an additional 115,564 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR opened at $245.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $255.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.29 and its 200-day moving average is $193.36.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.44.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,282. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,634,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 306,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,330,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,852 shares of company stock valued at $26,634,655 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

