New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 7,600 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ciena were worth $12,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $94,030,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $86,193,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 361.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,621,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,824 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,578,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura raised their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

In related news, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $1,094,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $231,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,823,760. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.72 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $57.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

