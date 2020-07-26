New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires Shares of 167,111 Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 167,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $85,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of J stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Jacobs Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

