New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 9,187 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $13,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 28.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,633,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,271,000 after purchasing an additional 586,042 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,047,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,545,000 after buying an additional 123,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,588,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,321,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,469,000 after acquiring an additional 154,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $120.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.37. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Avery Dennison Corp has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

AVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.82.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,076.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

