New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys New Position in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 818,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,598,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Baker Hughes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $641,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,909,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $3,158,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $361,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of BKR opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57. Baker Hughes Company has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKR. Argus downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Northland Securities started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.