New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,066 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of PulteGroup worth $14,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. AXA raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 13.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,065,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 181.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 311,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 200,962 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 66.0% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 90,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 35,947 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 19.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,180,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,351,000 after buying an additional 191,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.