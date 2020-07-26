New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,318 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of The Western Union worth $14,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in The Western Union by 31.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 287,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Western Union by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,549,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,356,000 after buying an additional 435,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the first quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 105.7% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 121,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the period.

Get The Western Union alerts:

NYSE:WU opened at $22.47 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.