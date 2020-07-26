New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.69 Billion Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.2% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,689,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 41.7% in the second quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 1,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 56.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,414.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,814.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,274.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. China International Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,885.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

