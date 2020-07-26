New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.61 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $12,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $1,092,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 23.2% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.22.

NYSE WHR opened at $157.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

