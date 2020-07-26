New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.71 Million Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Etsy were worth $14,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 201.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth $106,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETSY opened at $101.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 166.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average of $67.02. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETSY. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Etsy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.05.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 9,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $1,090,395.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,958.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $8,732,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,732,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,861 shares of company stock valued at $30,101,703. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

