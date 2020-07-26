New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $10,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,061,000 after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 72.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 25,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,882,000 after acquiring an additional 171,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.89.

NYSE:HII opened at $177.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $147.14 and a one year high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total transaction of $611,938.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

