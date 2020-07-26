New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,074 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 19,737 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of NetApp worth $13,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $415,152,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in NetApp by 513.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 64,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 54,286 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in NetApp by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,979 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 68,437 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $2,064,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $514,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $43.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on NetApp from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra dropped their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

