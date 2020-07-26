New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $9,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 369.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the second quarter valued at $64,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 3,126.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 142.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 269.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $162,255.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at $712,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

