New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,418 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Albemarle worth $10,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $87.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day moving average is $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.46. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALB. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.23.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

