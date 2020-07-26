New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 260 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 190,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $15,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,737,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $710,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,937 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $110,177,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $100,417,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11,322.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 877,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,013,000 after buying an additional 870,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,064,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,696,000 after buying an additional 529,916 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

CHRW stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $114,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

