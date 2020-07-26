New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 345 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $13,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 255,555 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $130.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.30. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.76.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

Several research firms have commented on JBHT. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens increased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.84.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 40,838 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,457 shares of company stock worth $12,147,241. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.