New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Brown & Brown worth $14,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,734,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,024 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $169,214,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 10.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,058,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,673,000 after acquiring an additional 369,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,317,000 after acquiring an additional 293,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,982,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $45.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.64. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $698.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.11 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

